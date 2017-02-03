Patents Awarded

Patents Awarded

Patent 9,555,949 B1. Insulated Beverage Housing with Temperature Maintenance. Issued to Marcus French and Barbara French, both of Rogers; Jeffrey Haynes of Leander, Tex.; and Joyce Hurd of West Newbury, Mass.

