Ozark Writers Collective To Feature C...

Ozark Writers Collective To Feature Conway Poet

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Free Weekly

Courtesy Photo Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Readings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Longhorn will begin reading after a few attendees share their work via the open mic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brzezinski: Â‘Our JobÂ’ Is to Control Â‘Exactly Wh... 26 min Guest 11
dont go to sharps small engine repair (Feb '13) 2 hr Guest 22
The "Red State" Begins Censorship 2 hr Guest 22
News Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09) 14 hr c_bones 16
News Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Prot... 20 hr Gremlin 4
Looking for CNA work Wed Hhadd itt 1
haunted places (Oct '08) Feb 21 Marvella Gostynski 36
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC