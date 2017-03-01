Oklahoma Sooners Football: Baker Mayfield Issues Apology
As we all know at this point, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Ark. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest, all of which are misdemeanor offenses.
