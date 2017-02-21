Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield arrested in Arkansas
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is tackled to the ground and arrested after 'trying to run away from police officers he shouted profanities' at in drunken square-off The athlete was booked into county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas, at 8am on Saturday morning after allegedly shouting profanities at officers while he was drunk. He spent three hours in jail on Saturday after being booked before being released on bond for charges including public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest.
