Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield arrested on Dickson St. in Fayetteville

Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was booked into the Washington County Jail after first walking, then running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near Fayetteville's Dickson Street early Saturday, according to police. A preliminary police report says an intoxicated Mayfield first told an officer he was trying to break up an altercation, but that Mayfield later "was yelling profanities and causing a scene" while the officer questioned another man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.