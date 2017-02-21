Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield arrested on Dickson St. in Fayetteville
Mayfield, a Heisman Trophy finalist last year, was booked into the Washington County Jail after first walking, then running away and being tackled by an officer following an altercation near Fayetteville's Dickson Street early Saturday, according to police. A preliminary police report says an intoxicated Mayfield first told an officer he was trying to break up an altercation, but that Mayfield later "was yelling profanities and causing a scene" while the officer questioned another man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slow Witted CCC Mod
|40 min
|guest
|2
|More fake Trump fake news
|42 min
|guest
|7
|JC Penny Store Closings
|47 min
|guest
|4
|White House Corospondents' Dinner
|50 min
|guest
|7
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Thu
|c_bones
|16
|Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Prot...
|Feb 23
|Gremlin
|4
|Looking for CNA work
|Feb 22
|Hhadd itt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC