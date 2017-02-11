Nilsen Goes Even Higher For USD
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.-South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen cleared a new NCAA-leading height of 18 feet, 8 A1 4 inches to win the men's invitational pole vault at the Tyson Invitational on Randal Tyson Track on Friday. A native of Kansas City, Mo., Nilsen adds another four inches to his all-time personal best.
