Nilsen Goes Even Higher For USD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.-South Dakota freshman Chris Nilsen cleared a new NCAA-leading height of 18 feet, 8 A1 4 inches to win the men's invitational pole vault at the Tyson Invitational on Randal Tyson Track on Friday. A native of Kansas City, Mo., Nilsen adds another four inches to his all-time personal best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.