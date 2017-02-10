New wayfinding signs installed on Razorback Greenway
Trail users in Fayetteville may have noticed several new wayfinding signs that were installed along the Razorback Greenway earlier this month. The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission recently received grant funds from the Walton Family Foundation to install 55 signs along the entire 37-mile trail system stretching from south Fayetteville to Bella Visa.
