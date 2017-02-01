NASA Astronaut Twins Mark And Scott Kelly To Speak At U Of A
Captain Scott Kelly, History-Making US Astronaut & Retired US Navy Captain and Captain Mark Kelly, Commander of Space Shuttle Endeavour's Final Mission & Space and Aviation Contributor for NBC News/MSNBC at The 2016 Goldman Sachs Professional Investor Forum, The Path To Opportunity for Cross Channel in NYC; 5/12/16 Captain Scott Kelly, History-Making US Astronaut & Retired US Navy Captain and Captain Mark Kelly, Commander of Space Shuttle Endeavour's Final Mission & Space and Aviation Contributor for NBC News/MSNBC at The 2016 Goldman Sachs Professional Investor Forum, The Path To Opportunity for Cross Channel in NYC; 5/12/16 FAYETTEVILLE - Retired NASA astronauts Mark and Scott Kelly will be coming to speak at the University of Arkansas in April.
