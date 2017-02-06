Moms Against Action: campus carry is ...

Moms Against Action: campus carry is a 'solution without a problem'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Rep. Charlie Collins continues to make the rounds at campus events and town halls, speaking to crowds nearly unified in opposition to his bill to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns. Despite widespread opposition from the campus communities, Collins' bill will likely sail through the senate this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
daniel russell "tapout" is a confidential infor... 1 min NO ONE 1
needing a good family doctor 8 min dgilliamas 3
How does bringing in refugees from countries t... 8 min Champion for freedom 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 30 min SSOB 33,662
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) 1 hr hoodiel 38
Anthony (Tony) McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE... 23 hr Susan 1
dirty hippies? (Jul '11) Sun Not for kids only 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. Supreme Court
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,723 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC