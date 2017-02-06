Moms Against Action: campus carry is a 'solution without a problem'
Rep. Charlie Collins continues to make the rounds at campus events and town halls, speaking to crowds nearly unified in opposition to his bill to force public universities and colleges to allow staff members to carry concealed handguns. Despite widespread opposition from the campus communities, Collins' bill will likely sail through the senate this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|daniel russell "tapout" is a confidential infor...
|1 min
|NO ONE
|1
|needing a good family doctor
|8 min
|dgilliamas
|3
|How does bringing in refugees from countries t...
|8 min
|Champion for freedom
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|30 min
|SSOB
|33,662
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|1 hr
|hoodiel
|38
|Anthony (Tony) McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE...
|23 hr
|Susan
|1
|dirty hippies? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Not for kids only
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC