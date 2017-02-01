Missouri focuses on building line dep...

Missouri focuses on building line depth in recruiting class

5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Following a disappointing 4-8 season in his first year at Missouri, coach Barry Odom focused on recruiting interior help for his second signing class. Those efforts paid off on Wednesday, with 11 of the Tigers' 23 signees coming from either the offensive or defensive line positions -including 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman Hyrin White out of Desoto, Texas.

