Mexican college all set, ASU alters pact
A new agreement between Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and its new Mexico campus will reset the length of the partnership to a decade and give the Arkansas school a chance to earn more from it. The Jonesboro university first signed agreements with Mexican entities in 2012 and another in 2014 with a different group of investors, said Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch.
