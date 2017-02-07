Mentally disabled to live collegiate ...

Mentally disabled to live collegiate lifestyle at UA

The classes will be different. But a new program, set to begin this fall for students with intellectual disabilities, aims to offer a full college experience at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, said Tom Smith, a UA professor of special education.

