Mentally disabled to live collegiate lifestyle at UA
The classes will be different. But a new program, set to begin this fall for students with intellectual disabilities, aims to offer a full college experience at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, said Tom Smith, a UA professor of special education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|16 hr
|hoodiel
|38
|Anthony (Tony) McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE...
|Mon
|Susan
|1
|dirty hippies? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Not for kids only
|11
|Gardens set to build $1 million treehouse
|Jan 12
|Can't Wait
|1
|Toby.
|Dec '16
|David
|4
|Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe...
|Dec '16
|cheetos
|2
|Review: Mertins Eye & Optical
|Dec '16
|Tim S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC