Marvin's IGA to close south Fayetteville location

According to signs posted at the Marvin's IGA store located at 1620 S School Ave., the store is planning to close its doors for good. "We apologize to all our shoppers for the inconvenience of our decision to close our Marvin's Southgate store," the sign says.

