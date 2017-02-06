Makeshift Ice Bath Helps Exercise-Ind...

Makeshift Ice Bath Helps Exercise-Induced Heat Stroke

A tarp, volunteers and a lot of ice water can be used to rescue athletes and other people from heat stroke caused by exertion if a traditional ice bath is not available, according to a new study. Researchers call the approach the "TACO method" because rescuers lift the edges of the tarp to form a taco shape and then pour ice water into the tarp to cool down the person with heat stroke.

