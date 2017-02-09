Leonard Johnson Trust gives $1 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest
Longtime Northwest Arkansas residents Kathleen and Leonard Johnson were married for 63 years. The gift will name the Diagnostic Services area of the hospital in honor of his late wife, Kathleen Johnson.
