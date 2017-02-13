John Dressel leads CU Buffs at Husky Classic
Colorado sophomore John Dressel opened the weekend by posting the fifth fastest NCAA time in the 5,000 meters of the season, turning in a performance of 13:42.57 on the first day of the Husky Classic on Friday night at the University of Washington. Dressel, placed fourth overall in the 5,000 in the top section of the elite field, coming in behind Oregon's Edward Cheserek , Colby Gilbert and Erik Peterson .
