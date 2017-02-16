Jefferson statue defaced with 'slave owner' graffiti
William & Mary is investigating the defacement of a Thomas Jefferson statue at the school after someone painted the hands red and wrote "slave owner" nearby. University spokeswoman Suzanne Seurattan wrote in an email Tuesday that the school is determining how to remove the paint without leaving damage.
