In dark on bids Files submitted, companies say
The Fort Smith Republican says he wrote the quotes in December "after talking to each of the principals in the companies." He says he has call records and texts to prove it, but he didn't have them available to share with a reporter late last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Trump's Approval rating hits another hist...
|14 min
|guest
|21
|Trump Protesters Invade Rally Â– And Fail
|15 min
|ButtHurtLeftiesRF...
|3
|Michelle Obama: Thief
|1 hr
|IAmTrump
|33
|Time to prosecute the protestors and their backers
|1 hr
|IAmTrump
|9
|Trump Says MSM Is Â“Enemy Of The American PeopleÂ”
|1 hr
|IAmTrump
|15
|Obama Should Be Â“Held AccountableÂ” For The Â“Sof...
|1 hr
|IAmTrump
|8
|Bbq
|1 hr
|guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC