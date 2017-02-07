Hutchinson bill to school judges on p...

Hutchinson bill to school judges on psych evaluations

A bill that Republican state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson says will reduce jail time for defendants waiting for psychiatric evaluations and preserve their constitutional right not to incriminate themselves will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Hutchinson worked with an Arkansas Bar Association task force studying the criminal code and mentally ill and disabled defendants to draft the bill, SB 42, to amend state law.

