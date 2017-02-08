'House of Songs' songwriters to perform Feb. 11 in Fayetteville

Bernice Hembree of Smokey & The Mirror, one of the participants in the House of Songs workshop held in Fayetteville this week Songwriters from all over the world are in Fayetteville this week, and several of them are also planning a performance in town this weekend. An organization called House of Songs is bringing together songwriters from Sweden, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Germany, and the United States for week-long camps to be held simultaneously in Fayetteville and in Austin, Texas this week.

