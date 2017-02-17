House looks to pare list of amendments
Rep. Charlie Collins , R-Fayetteville, listens to the University of Arkansas Fayetteville Police Chief Steve Gahagans speak against his bill, HB1249, to allow faculty members on college campuses to carry concealed weapons. Arkansas legislative leaders hope the House this week will decide which constitutional amendment proposed by a House member should be referred to voters next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who hires nurses on probation with St Board?
|55 min
|Nurse
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,857
|Shauna watlington (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Lilfoot913
|3
|Very Fake News MSM Using An Orange Filter When ...
|2 hr
|Just saying
|17
|What happened to Sweden?
|2 hr
|ratfartlieslikeObama
|15
|The "Red State" Begins Censorship
|2 hr
|it is all Obamas ...
|5
|Best swimming pool company? (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Ark1
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC