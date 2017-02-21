Four Corners unique menu is full of local farm-to-table delights

Chef Wesley Douglas may simply be wise beyond his years, but nonetheless, his idea for local farm-to-table, upscale Southern cuisine is taking Fayetteville by its home-grown roots. Located in a quaint -- nearly hidden -- spot inside Oak Plaza on Garland Avenue, Four Corners Kitchen has been serving local patrons for nearly two years now, garnering rave customer reviews online thus far, with its simple charm and authentic dishes.

