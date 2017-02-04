Federal judge halts Trump's travel ban

Federal judge halts Trump's travel ban

Arkansas Times

A federal judge yesterday issued a nationwide temporary injunction blocking enforcement of President Trump 's controversial travel ban, issued a week ago. The ban, which came via executive order, had enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

