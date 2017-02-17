Fayetteville seeks artists for Trail ...

Fayetteville seeks artists for Trail of Tears mural

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

City officials are seeking artists to submit proposals for a new mural along Tsa La Gi Trail that depicts the journey of the Cherokee people along the Trail of Tears. The multi-use trail was opened in 2014, and runs parallel to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Fayetteville, AR

