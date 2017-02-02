Fayetteville seeks 16 volunteers for boards and committees
The list of vacancies includes volunteer seats on the Advertising and Promotion Commission, Animal Services Advisory Board, Public Library Board of Trustees, Planning Commission, and more. Applications must be mailed or hand delivered to the City Clerk's office or emailed to city_clerk@ci.fayetteville.ar.us by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Seats available: - One owner/manager of a hotel, motel, or restaurant tourism industry term ending 3/31/21 - One tourism industry unexpired term ending 3/31/20 - One public at large term ending 3/31/21 Description: This group administers the Advertising and Promotion Fund, which is generated by the local hotel, motel, and restaurant tax.
