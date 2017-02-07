Fayetteville remains in top 5 list of best places to live in U.S. in 2017
Fayetteville was once again ranked within the top five best places to live in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report in its annual " Best Places to Live " report. It's the second year in a row for Fayetteville to be included near the top of the rankings.
