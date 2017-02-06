Fayetteville police seek suspects in armed robbery at Family Dollar
Police are asking for help identifying and locating three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store in south Fayetteville. According to a police report, the suspects entered the store, located at 1632 S. School Ave., at around 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, and were last seen running southwest from the business.
