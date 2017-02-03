Fayetteville Police Searching For Thr...

Fayetteville Police Searching For Three Suspects In Armed Family Dollar Robbery

Fayetteville police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at a Fayetteville Family Dollar on Thursday . Three suspects armed with handguns entered the Family Dollar on S. School Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to a department press release.

