Fayetteville Police Searching For Three Suspects In Armed Family Dollar Robbery
Fayetteville police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery at a Fayetteville Family Dollar on Thursday . Three suspects armed with handguns entered the Family Dollar on S. School Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to a department press release.
