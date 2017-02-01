Fayetteville police looking for three...

Fayetteville police looking for three robbery suspects

Police are looking for three men accused of robbing the Family Dollar store at 1632 S. School Ave. about 8 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. People in the store told police the men had handguns and took cash from the register, according to the news release.

