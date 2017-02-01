Fayetteville Mardi Gras festivities s...

Fayetteville Mardi Gras festivities set to begin Feb. 25

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The festivities are are set to begin in February this year, with the annual parade planned for Saturday, Feb. 25, and Fat Tuesday set for Feb. 28 on Dickson Street. The fun begins with the Fat Saturday Parade of Fools , featuring floats by several area krewes and businesses making their way from the Fayetteville square down to Dickson Street beginning at 2 p.m. The parade is a family-friendly event, led this year by KUAF News Director Kyle Kellams.

