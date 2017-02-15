Fayetteville launches redesigned city website
Fayetteville officials this week launched a new city government website that features a more modern design with video banners, updated graphic buttons and a new layout. Susan Norton, the city's director of communications, said the move comes as Fayetteville is increasing efforts to create a cohesive, familiar brand through photography, color palette and logo selection.
Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
