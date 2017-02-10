Fayetteville Fire Department Puts Out...

Fayetteville Fire Department Puts Out Several Brush Fires Off Wedington Drive

13 hrs ago

Firefighters at the Fayetteville Fire Department confirmed they put out several brush fires off Wedington Drive in Fayetteville on Friday . Fayetteville Police are controlling traffic in the area and residents reported sights of smoke and fog.

