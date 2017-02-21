Fayetteville A&P discusses changes to biannual funding process
Members of the commission on Monday heard the beginnings of a proposal from Executive Director Molly Rawn that would add some clarity to the grant process, which has in the past been criticized for being confusing and difficult to manage. "I want to be abundantly clear moving forward that when people apply for these grants they understand what the expectations are and what we expect to see," Rawn said.
