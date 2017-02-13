Eight more weeks of the legislature i...

Eight more weeks of the legislature in store

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

A House resolution that zipped out of committee today envisions this legislative session being extended until a recess April 7, with a return for adjournment May 5. The legislature convened Jan. 9 for a 60-day session. Lucky us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fat city grill house (Sep '09) 7 min Samiam 17
Does plexus help at all? 8 min Samiam 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min BARNEYII 33,766
18 U.S. Code Â§ 2384 - Seditious conspiracy 11 min Arkansaw 3
New Acronym : 27 min guest 8
First date ideas in Jonesboro (Sep '12) 1 hr A real girl 10
One down! 1 hr guest 9
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,861,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC