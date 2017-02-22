Conor Oberst coming to George's May 23

Conor Oberst coming to George's May 23

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Songwriter Conor Oberst will be touring in support of a new album this year, and that tour will bring him to Fayetteville this spring. The singer and creative force behind Bright Eyes, Desaparecidos, and member of the super-group Monsters of Folk will perform at George's Majestic Lounge on Tuesday, May 23. Oberst last month announced plans to release a new 17 track album, Salutations , on March 17. The new album will include full-band versions of the 10 songs from last year's stripped down release, Ruminations , plus seven previously unreleased songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
warning 8 min Guest 6
What happened to Sweden? 41 min girl grinch 36
New Asian spa 1 hr Flash 1
When Trump Voters Say We Suffered Under Obama ... 1 hr Mr Guest 16
News Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Prot... 3 hr Gremlin 4
Looking for CNA work Wed Hhadd itt 1
haunted places (Oct '08) Tue Marvella Gostynski 36
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC