Conor Oberst coming to George's May 23
Songwriter Conor Oberst will be touring in support of a new album this year, and that tour will bring him to Fayetteville this spring. The singer and creative force behind Bright Eyes, Desaparecidos, and member of the super-group Monsters of Folk will perform at George's Majestic Lounge on Tuesday, May 23. Oberst last month announced plans to release a new 17 track album, Salutations , on March 17. The new album will include full-band versions of the 10 songs from last year's stripped down release, Ruminations , plus seven previously unreleased songs.
