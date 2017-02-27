Columbus House Brewery plans commemor...

Columbus House Brewery plans commemorative beer for 2017 Joe Martin Stage Race

Fayetteville's Columbus House Brewery today announced it will create a commemorative craft beer in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Joe Martin Stage Race . The beer will be called "Piles of Miles," a phrase used by late race director, Joe Martin, when referring to the many miles cyclists ride during the race.

