Columbus House Brewery plans commemorative beer for 2017 Joe Martin Stage Race
Fayetteville's Columbus House Brewery today announced it will create a commemorative craft beer in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the Joe Martin Stage Race . The beer will be called "Piles of Miles," a phrase used by late race director, Joe Martin, when referring to the many miles cyclists ride during the race.
