Campus gun bill clears committee
The so-called compromise amendment that will allow anyone 25 or older with a training certificate carry a concealed weapon on public college campuses was approved in a Senate committee this afternoon. That indicates plans to move the legislation swiftly through the Senate and back to the House for final passage, as agreed by all the legislators who count and the governor.
