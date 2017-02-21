Campus gun bill clears committee

Campus gun bill clears committee

Read more: Arkansas Times

The so-called compromise amendment that will allow anyone 25 or older with a training certificate carry a concealed weapon on public college campuses was approved in a Senate committee this afternoon. That indicates plans to move the legislation swiftly through the Senate and back to the House for final passage, as agreed by all the legislators who count and the governor.

