Boy Scout brings Little Food Pantry to Iowa City
City High Senior Jack Ballard built the Little Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City for his Eagle Scout project. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need some.
|2 min
|Countryboy7010
|1
|Eric Holder and another member of the democrati...
|43 min
|DISCLAIMER
|3
|Poll: Trump's Approval rating hits another hist...
|51 min
|Snowflake
|22
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|54 min
|Arkansaw
|90
|Time to prosecute the protestors and their backers
|57 min
|Snowflake
|13
|if you did not vote
|1 hr
|guest
|22
|Michelle Obama: Thief
|2 hr
|Guest
|34
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC