Bill advances requiring campuses to allow concealed carry
A bill requiring the state's public colleges and universities to allow concealed carried weapons by faculty and staff passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday . House Bill 1249 by Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, has already passed the House and now goes to the full Senate.
