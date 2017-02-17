Bill advances requiring campuses to a...

Bill advances requiring campuses to allow concealed carry

9 hrs ago Read more: The City Wire

A bill requiring the state's public colleges and universities to allow concealed carried weapons by faculty and staff passed the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday . House Bill 1249 by Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, has already passed the House and now goes to the full Senate.

