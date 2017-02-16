Bayard Blain making noise in world of handcrafted guitars
Fayetteville resident Bayard Blain has been making custom stringed instruments for more than a decade. He has completed more than 200 instruments in that time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Real Reason General Flynn Was Forced to Resign
|7 min
|MrBartyFartGuesti...
|11
|Major Blow to Obamacare Mandate: IRS Won't Reje...
|32 min
|MrBartyFartGuesti...
|7
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|36 min
|MrBartyFartGuesti...
|54
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Guest
|33,789
|fat city grill house (Sep '09)
|5 hr
|Guest
|19
|Ron's Catfish
|5 hr
|Fisher
|1
|nea Baptist
|5 hr
|got to go to LR
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC