Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision on Fayetteville non-discrimination ordinance
The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed the circuit court decision upholding the Fayetteville civil rights ordinance , which was aimed at extending protection to LGBT people, along with other protected classes. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge challenged the ordinance on the ground that it ran afoul of a state law aimed at preventing local civil rights ordinances to protect gay people.
