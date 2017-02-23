Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decis...

Arkansas Supreme Court reverses decision on Fayetteville non-discrimination ordinance

9 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas Supreme Court has reversed the circuit court decision upholding the Fayetteville civil rights ordinance , which was aimed at extending protection to LGBT people, along with other protected classes. Attorney General Leslie Rutledge challenged the ordinance on the ground that it ran afoul of a state law aimed at preventing local civil rights ordinances to protect gay people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

