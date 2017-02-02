Arkansas House OKs bill making colleg...

Arkansas House OKs bill making colleges allow concealed guns

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The Arkansas House voted Thursday to require public colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus, a move that comes after no schools opted to do so following a 2013 law that left the concealed carry decision up to them. The measure approved by the majority-Republican House on a 71-22 vote requires the schools to allow faculty and staff with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus.

