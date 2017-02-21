Arkansas city's diversion plan calls for C&D debris recycling and composting food waste
The city council in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is scheduled to consider a waste diversion plan from Kessler Consulting , Tampa, Florida, that sets the city's diversion goal to 40 percent by 2027, a report by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette says . The plan focuses on recycling, compost and construction and demolition bulk debris.
