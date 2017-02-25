An open line, plus Dickson Street blues
The Arkansas Supreme Court ruling that said a Fayetteville civil rights ordinance to protect LGBT people ran afoul of a state law meant to protect LGBT discrimination prompted a demonstration in favor of the ordinance in Fayetteville. A Little Rock police officer fatally shot a man he said attempted to rob him in a shopping center parking lot at Rodney Parham and Reservoir Roads about 7:40 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Califucktardation
|1 hr
|Americans
|10
|The oscars
|1 hr
|guest
|9
|doo-doo jokes
|1 hr
|guest
|33
|Dairy Queen (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|Sweet Girl
|9
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
|Arkansas Supreme Court Strikes City's LGBT Prot...
|Feb 23
|Gremlin
|4
|Looking for CNA work
|Feb 22
|Hhadd itt
|1
