Woman Accused Of Receiving Thousands Worth Of Marijuana At Work
Christy Ann Meadors, 44, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, according to police. About 10:30 a.m. Friday , police were dispatched to George's Inc. for a suspicious package.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Go Trump
|33,530
|Salesmen always get the shaft
|1 hr
|Doubt it
|15
|Boycott Starbucks after CEO's refugee announcement
|1 hr
|UNCLOG THE FILTER
|19
|Rasmussen Poll: Clear Majority of Americans Sup...
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|If Obama was still in office none of this crazi...
|3 hr
|Fred
|60
|Quebec Mosque Shooting a Devastating Blow to Le...
|4 hr
|Duh
|4
|Gardens set to build $1 million treehouse
|Jan 12
|Can't Wait
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC