Woman Accused Of Receiving Thousands Worth Of Marijuana At Work

19 hrs ago

Christy Ann Meadors, 44, of Fayetteville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, according to police. About 10:30 a.m. Friday , police were dispatched to George's Inc. for a suspicious package.

