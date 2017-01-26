Willie Watson to perform on Mount Sequoyah Feb. 14

If you've always wanted to spend Valentine's Day with songwriter Willie Watson , well, you might just get your wish this year in Fayetteville. The former member of Old Crow Medicine Show who has made his mark as a solo act in recent years is set to perform with local band Arkansauce on Feb. 14 at Auditorium 51, on the grounds of Mount Sequoyah Retreat and Conference Center.

