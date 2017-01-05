Washington County deputy cleared in December shooting

A Washington County deputy who fatally shot a man in south Fayetteville last month has been cleared by an internal investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Corporal Brad Robinson shot and killed Benjamin Ortiz during an altercation at Tire Trax, 800 S. School Ave., on Dec. 21. Robinson was at the tire shop waiting for his vehicle to be serviced when he was approached by Ortiz who had pulled a knife out of the backpack he was carrying.

