'Uptown Quilt' mural now on display in North Fayetteville
The sign painter and proprietor of Sleet City Signwriting was one of the organizers of the first ever Wampus Wonderland holiday craft show this year, and received national attention back in November for her 'Repaint Hate' campaign to cover up hateful graffiti in the community. She just completed her latest creation over the weekend, a 400 square-foot mural located on a building included as part of the new Uptown Fayetteville Apartments + Shops development in North Fayetteville.
