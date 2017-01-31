Universities issue statements in resp...

Universities issue statements in response to Trump's executive...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have both issued statements in response to President Donald Trump's controversial executive order . Trump's order - rolled out chaotically and incompetently over the weekend - enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vaccine friendly doctors (Feb '11) 22 min Tori 52
How does bringing in thousands of refugees ben... 52 min Jerry T Boner 6
DoJÂ’s Sally Yates Wanted Muslim Refugees, Not C... 1 hr Jones is a jackwagon 6
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Now_What- 33,546
CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage 1 hr guest 24
Trump Kept Gorsuch Secret With Back Roads and M... 1 hr guest 2
Federal Judge Exposes Â‘StunningÂ’ Obama Crimes; ... 1 hr TriggeringTheLeft 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,458,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC