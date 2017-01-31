Universities issue statements in response to Trump's executive...

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock have both issued statements in response to President Donald Trump's controversial executive order . Trump's order - rolled out chaotically and incompetently over the weekend - enacted an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the U.S. from citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations as well as a 120-ban on entry for all refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.