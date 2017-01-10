UAPD Responds To Badly Burned Body Found On University Property
The University of Arkansas Police Department was called out to a report of a badly burned body Tuesday that was found on university-owned property. UAPD was contacted by the Fayetteville Police Department around 8 a.m. about a body found on undeveloped university property north of 19th Street and east of South School Avenue in South Fayetteville.
