UAPD Responds To Badly Burned Body Found On University Property

The University of Arkansas Police Department was called out to a report of a badly burned body Tuesday that was found on university-owned property. UAPD was contacted by the Fayetteville Police Department around 8 a.m. about a body found on undeveloped university property north of 19th Street and east of South School Avenue in South Fayetteville.

